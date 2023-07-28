    Menu
    YSRCP to support Modi govt in Parliament, vote against no-trust motion

    Nidhi Khurana
    July28/ 2023
    New Delhi: The YSR Congress Party has opted to back Narendra Modi's government in Parliament by opposing the opposition coalition INDIA's no-confidence motion.

    The Manipur scenario has prompted a vote of no confidence in the government, which the opposition alliance of 26 parties has moved in Lok Sabha. Although the notification was accepted, a debate date has not yet been set.

    "How does introducing a motion of no confidence benefit the country?" "It is not in the national interest to try to weaken the central government at a time when there is unrest in Manipur and two hostile neighbours," Vijayasai Reddy, leader of the YSRCP Parliamentary Party, stated.—Inputs from Agencies

