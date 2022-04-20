YSRCP performs 'padayatra' in Vizag for steel plant

Visakhapatnam: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) senior leader and Rajya Sabha member V. Vijayasai Reddy spearheaded a padayatra (protest walkathon), accompanied by scores of YSRCP leaders, supporters and others to oppose Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) privatization on Saturday.

Reddy called the padayatra as 'parirakshana porata yatra', a walkathon for the protection of VSP.

"Our 'Parirakshana Porata Yatra' was well-received at Marripalem as it gathers strength and further momentum with more and more people joining in support of its cause to protect our national assets and people's livelihood," said Reddy.

APIIC chairperson Roja Selvamani, Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amaranath, Muttamsetti Srinivas Rao and other YSRCP leaders joined the 25-km long padayatra, starting from the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the city civic body office and culminating at the entrance of the steel plant, touching a dozen localities en route to muster support to stall the privatization.

Hundreds of people joined the padayatra in support of VSP employees.

"We would like to thank everyone for your support as we walk in solidarity to protect our national assets and the livelihood of our people," added the Rajya Sabha MP.

Earlier, he took a dig at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly asking people to give a missed call for VSP.

He ridiculed Naidu saying that revolution is not a reality show.

