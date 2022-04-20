YSRCP eyeing 6 types of lands with resurvey: TDP

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu alleged that the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) Ministers and MLAs have set their sights on grabbing six types of lands as part of the comprehensive resurvey.

"Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is now eyeing the dotted lands, assignment lands, society lands and such types of lands where there would be scope for litigation," claimed Naidu.

Because of this threat, Naidu alleged that people are checking their land status everyday as a helpless situation has been created.

Naidu made these allegations during a video conference with the in-charges and leaders from all the 175 Assembly constituencies.

He claimed that the YSRCP land mafia is ruling the roost in the state with the active support of Reddy.

"Land scams worth hundreds of crores (of rupees) were surfacing in all the districts from Srikakulam to Chittoor. In the name of land acquisition for free house sites, the ruling party leaders plundered Rs 4,000 crore," Naidu claimed, adding that levelling those lands also saw Rs 2,000 crore corruption.

He called upon all the sections of the society to question the incumbent YSRCP government over its alleged illegalities and misdeeds.

"In the 20 months of Jagan's oppressive regime, all sections of people were being persecuted. The sole agenda of the YSRCP leaders was to harass people in every way possible," he claimed.

The TDP chief alleged that the Chief Minister was not taking any action even as many alleged atrocities, false cases and others were occurring in the state.

He said the TDP party will not sit quiet but will stand with the people in this alleged hour of crisis, and called upon all the activists to raise their voice against the Chief Minister as all the sections of the society were vexed and disappointed with the YSRCP misrule.

—IANS