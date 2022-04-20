YouTube will not serve ads until channel reaches 10,000 views

New York: For millions of creators, making videos on YouTube is not just a creative outlet, it is a source of income. Announcing a change to its "YouTube Partner Programme", video creators will not be able to make money until channel reaches 10,000 views.





The streaming service opened "YouTube Partner Programme" (YPP) to everyone in 2007 that allows anyone to sign up for the service, start uploading videos and immediately begin making money.





"We will no longer serve ads on YPP videos until the channel reaches 10k lifetime views. This new threshold gives us enough information to determine the validity of a channel.It also allows us to confirm if a channel is following our community guidelines and advertiser policies," said YouTube in a blog post.





By keeping the threshold to 10k views, we also ensure that there will be minimal impact on our aspiring creators. And, of course, any revenue earned on channels with under 10k views up until today will not be impacted, the post added.





After a creator hits 10k lifetime views on their channel, the company will review their activity against YouTube policies and if everything looks good, channel will be added to YPP and will begin serving ads against their content.





"We want creators of all sizes to find opportunity on YouTube, and we believe this new application process will help ensure creator revenue continues to grow and end up in the right hands," the post read.





--IANS