YouTube vs TikTok: CarryMinati shares emotional note on social media

New Delhi: Famous YouTuber Ajey Nagar, known as CarryMinati, has finally broken silence after his controversial ''TikTok Vs YouTube'' video was pulled down by YouTube. YouTube said that the video was removed for violating YouTube''s policy on harassment and bullying.

Minati''s ''YouTube vs TikTok'' roast video was performing exceptionally well and was about to break many records when the video was deleted. Reacting to the controversy, he shared an emotional post from his Twitter and Instagram account: "Growing up, all I ever wanted to do was make videos and entertain people and I have given my hopes, dreams, blood, sweat and whole life on the platform."

CarryMinati also said it was hard to accept that his roast video was pulled down and called it a "frustrating day."

The famous YouTuber seemed to have accepted that his video will remain banned and won''t be restored. He revealed the video had broken numerous records and was on its way to becoming the most-liked non-music video on the platform.

CarryMinati added that not getting enough answers "can be the most disappointing situation" and the "biggest achievements become an easy target to pull down".

Nagar concluded by thanking his fans for always standing by him.

Now his post has gone viral and many famous YouTubers have jumped to support CarryMinati. YouTuber Bhuvan Bam took to Twitter and wrote: "Deep down everyone will remember that yours was/will be the most liked YT video ever. We love you."

"Carry, mere bhai ye video gayi toh kya ho gaya? Agli mein record tod dena, Hum sab tere saath hai, in sab se ek cheez pata chal gayi. Public mein tere lie pyaar aur wo duniya ke har record se upar hai," famous YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani wrote.

Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli tweeted: "It was just a fun roast, @CarryMinati. Everything else aside, I''m rooting for you. Keep the good content coming in buddy. A#carryminati #carryminatiroast."

The hashtags #JusticeForCarry, and #carryminativideoback is trending on Twitter since Friday to support CarryMinati. The video was a roast of famous TikTikoer Amir Siddiqui, who abused and made fun of famous YouTubers including CarryMinati.

