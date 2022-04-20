YouTube to start live streaming 360-degree video: Reports

New Delhi: Video-sharing website YouTube would be developing a way to live stream 360-degree videos, reports say. YouTube has declined to comment on the report.The talks are the latest in a series of bets YouTube has made on 360-degree videos, the Verge reported. The report does mention that YouTube has held meetings with undisclosed 360-degree camera manufacturers in view of the development.Headquartered in San Bruno, California, YouTube was created by three former PayPal employees in February 2005. In November 2006, it was bought by Google for USD 1.65 billion. YouTube now operates as one of Google`s subsidiaries. The site allows users to upload, view, rate, share and comment on videos, and it makes use of WebM, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC, and Adobe Flash Video technology to display a wide variety of user-generated and corporate media video.