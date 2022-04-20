YouTube To Run Ads On Some Creator Videos But Won't Pay Them

New Delhi: Google-owned YouTube will not pay some creators even after running ads on their videos as those creators are not part of its partner programme.

In a normal scenario, when advertisements run on YouTube videos, creators receive a portion of the revenue as part of YouTube's Partner programme.

"With the new monetization rules, a creator who is not in the partner program 'may see ads on some of your videos,' according to an update to the platform's Terms of Service, reports The Verge.

The update is going to affect smaller creators without a huge viewership.

"YouTube's Partner Programme requires creators to have accrued 4,000 total hours of watch time over the last 12 months and have more than 1,000 subscribers".

The company has rolled out new Terms of Service starting with the US, but they will be effective in all regions by the end of next year.

"Starting today, we'll begin slowly rolling out ads on a limited number of videos from channels not in YPP (YouTube Partner Programme). This means as a creator that's not in YPP, you may see ads on some of your videos," YouTube said.

"Since you're not currently in YPP, you won't receive a share of the revenue from these ads, though you'll still have the opportunity to apply for YPP as you normally would once you meet the eligibility requirements," the company added.

YouTube didn't reveal how many creators will see ads run on their videos without paying out to them.

"The company confirmed channels of all sizes may see ads appear. The company will monitor the impact on creators," the report said.

YouTube brought in $5 billion in advertising revenue in the third quarter of 2020, signalling that there has been a rebound in advertising revenue for both Google and YouTube.

YouTube now has over 30 million music and premium paid subscribers, and over 35 million including those on free trials. YouTube TV now has more than 3 million paid subscribers. —IANS