YouTube channel launched on Om Puri's 70th birth anniversary

New Delhi: Late actor Om Puri's wife Nandita and son Ishaan have launched a YouTube channel to mark the 70th birth anniversary of the former.

Titled "Puri Baatein", the channel aims to impart unknown facts about the legendary actor.

The first video of the channel shows several unseen pictures of Om Puri along with his family members. In the clip, we can also see Ishaan and Nandita remembering Om Puri.

Apart from them, popular ghazal singer, Talat Aziz, and singer-actress Ila Arun also shared insights into Om Puri's love for music.

On his birth anniversary, several actors also paid tribute to him on social media.

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi tweeted: "He was also a simple man. He wasn't being articulate and for that, he was vilified and humiliated. Every contribution of his was forgotten by an ungrateful society in a whiff."

"Happy birth anniversary to one of the few masters of acting in the history of Indian cinema. Om Puri," actor Shashank Arora wrote on Twitter.

Om Puri passed away on January 6, 2017, at his residence in Mumbai.

—IANS