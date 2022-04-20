YouTube adds support for 360-degree videos

Washington: YouTube has reportedly added support for 360-degree videos, making the video-sharing website more useful to owners of VR headsets. The new feature is applicable to a small selection of videos for now. However, more such videos are expected to appear on the website as a new breed of 360-degree cameras make their way to the market this year, reported The Verge. The 360-degree videos will allow viewers to look around the scene while they're playing and will make action sports videos, in particular, much more exciting and interactive. Users would simply have to move their heads while viewing such videos on Oculus or Google Cardboard. You can also view them on YouTube's Android app which senses how you are holding the device to change what's on screen. The website said that it is working to make it available for Appe iOS users as well. ANI