Youths Showcase Skills In Skill India Competitions

Dehradun: A state level India skills- 2018 competition was jointly organised by Skill India, and Employment Office at DIT University. The robotics and mechatronics skill competition was held on the first day. The competition was inaugurated by DIT University Vice-Chancellor Dr K.K. Raina. He hoped that the competition would help enhance the skills of participants and to perform well in their lives by discovering new things. The head of World Skills India, Ranjan said that the Union Government aims to find hidden talents among youths and to give them a chance so that they can prove their worth.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, secretary (Skill Development (Government of Uttarakhand) said the state government is selecting candidates by organizing competitions at zonal levels. He said participant who won the competition would get Rs 15,000, while second and third winners would get Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 each, respectively. Under mechatronics competition, the first position was bagged by Nitin Gupta from DIT University Dehradun, while Saksham Tiwari from DIT University Dehradun and Nishant Kumar Sinha from DIT University Dehradun stood second and third, respectively. Under mobile robotics, Harshraj and Ujjawal Kumar from Gurukul Kangri University came first, while Dheeraj and Himanshu from DIT University stood second and third prize was won by Nichay and Nilesh from DIT University.

Chandrakanta, Nodal Officer, Uttarakhand Skill Development Mission told that a competition on mechanical engineering design (CAD) and electronic would be held at Shivalik College of Engineering, Shimla by-pass road, Sherpur, Dehradun between 10 am and 2 pm on April, 17 and beauty therapy and hair dressing competition would be held at Geetanjali Saloon from 10 am to 3 pm. A total of 49 candidates participated in competitions. The winners would get an opportunity to participate in northern state level competition and the winners would exhibit their skills at national level competition. It was told that skill India competition was organised for the first time with an aim to develop skills of youths.

Ravi, Dr Naveen, Saurabh Mishra, Regional Employment Officer Ajay Singh, Nitin Gupta, Mohit Nagpal, Umesh Chander Dobhal, Dheer Singh were present.



