Youths Agitate Before UP Cong Office Over Expulsion Of Senior Leaders

Lucknow: Even as 10 veteran Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders already expelled from the Party will meet with more of their colleagues here on Saturday to decide future course of action, hundred of youths led by Shakti Pandey, son of former MLA Nek Chandra Pandey, staged a demonstration outside UPPC headquarters here on Friday demanding withdrawal of the expulsion of the leaders.

Raising slogans against the unconstitutional decision of the state president Ajay Kumar `Lallu', the protesters demanded that the expulsion should be immediately revoked.

Later former MLA, Shyam Kishore Shukla, who is also member of the UPCC Disciplinary Committee which expelled the Party veterans came out of his office and called the agitated youths and assured them of re-considering the decision on their demand.

Talking to media persons, Shakti Pandey, who claimed to be a practicing lawyer of Supreme Court, said that he along with hundred of other youths of the Congress were agitated just as action was taken against veterans including his father Nek Chandra Pandey, who had already spend their entire life for the Congress Party and even they worked for the Party during freedom struggle. Pandey claimed that the protest was not staged against the Congress but just against the unconstitutional decision of UPCC president, Ajay Kumar `Lallu'.

Meanwhile undeterred with the demonstration going ahead with their action against the Party veterans, UPCC on Friday further served show cause notice to Chowdhary Salman Qadir, Mehboob-ur-Rehman Kidwai, Virendra Yadav, Mohamed Izhar, Akeel Ansari, Syed Suhail, Mohamed Saddan, Durga Prasad, Ram Harak Rawat, and Kapil Dev Verma .

Disciplinary Committee Member, Shyam Kishore Shukla sought a reply within a week from these leaders. Interestingly in connection with the Party veterans which included former ministers, MP, MLAs etc, UPCC just gave 24-hours time and without waiting further had expelled them. During their press conference, the Veterans challenged it claiming that as per the Party constitution, a minimum of 7-days should be given.

On the other hand, state president Ajay Kumar `Lallu' also led the Party leaders to stage protest against the statement of BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya, who called Nathu Ram Godse, killer of Mahatma Ghandi as `desh bhatkt'.

Lallu along with two dozen others leader sat on dharna at GPO on Friday morning. Lallu demanded immediate dismissal of Pragya from the Parliament. The Congressmen also sang `Ram Dhun' and raised slogan against BJP MP. In another protest to highlight rising prices, Congress leader, Shailendra Tewari sold onions at cheap rate in front of Vidhan Sabha on Friday morning. UNI