Youth Who Died In UP's Deoria Tests Negative For COVID-19

Deoria: The COVID-19 sample of a youth, who died while receiving treatment in the isolation ward of the district hospital here, tested negative, official sources said on Saturday.

According to the sources, the 18-year-old, who was a resident of Pargashan in the Khampar area, had been admitted in the isolation ward made for coronavirus patients in the district hospital after being considered a suspected case of the virus. His sample had been sent to the Gorakhpur Medical College on Friday morning. Later, the youth succumbed while receiving treatment. The sources said that the coronavirus report of the deceased youth came negative on late Friday evening. The deceased youth was reportedly a patient of tuberculosis and had severe lack of blood in his body. UNI