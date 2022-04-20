Youth tests positive in ''corona-free'' Pilibhit

Pilibhit (UP): Exactly a week after Pilibhit was declared Corona-free, a youth has tested positive for coronavirus and three villages have been sealed in Amaria tehsil in the district.

Chandra Bhan Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, said, "We have completely banned the entry and exit of people at the villages and have got the entire area sanitized properly."

Barricades have been erected and police deployed at the Tondarpur village in Amaria tehsil, where the youth was staying, and also the two villages he visited -- Sundarpur village under Pilibhit tehsil and Tanaya village under Bisalpur tehsil.

The samples of one resident of Sundarpur has also been sent for testing.

Medical officials said that the youth who has now tested positive for Corona was asymptomatic.

Pilibhit, sources said, was now likely to be graded as an orange zone.

