Youth suffers burns after helping carry tazia in Lucknow

Lucknow: At the Purania railway crossing in Lucknow's Aliganj, a Hindu man helping mourners in carrying tazia was critically burned after the tazia came contact with a high voltage overhead wire, police said.

Qasim Abidi, Deputy Commissioner of Police for the North Zone, stated that 30-year-old Rinku Rawat, a resident of a slum area close to the Purania crossing, was burned on his hands, legs and stomach. He has been taken to the SPM hospital and his situation is said to be critical.

"As soon as the tazia passed under the overhead wire, it came under the traction zone and a high voltage current leaked through. While Rinku sustained electric shock, others had providential escape," he added.

Abidi said that the tazia was tall enough and that it fit under the traction range of overhead equipment (OHE). He also said that the carriers tilted it so that it could pass easily under the OHE.

He further mentioned that the victim was taken to the hospital quickly by the police.

Meanwhile, two people got electrocuted and 50 others injured after a loudspeaker kept on a tractor trolley came in contact with a high-tension line during a procession in Amroha.

Prashant Kumar, the state's Special Director General of Law and Order, stated that all areas of the state were under constant surveillance by police and administrators, and that adequate police forces had been assigned to all regions.—Inputs from Agencies