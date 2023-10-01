    Menu
    Youth succumbs to injuries after scuffle in Delhi’s Welcome area

    Pankaj Sharma
    October1/ 2023
    New Delhi: An 18-year-old youth has succumbed to his injuries following a scuffle in Delhi’s Welcome area, said the police.
    The deceased has been identified as Kashif aka Rangeela, a resident of Delhi's Idhgah road.

    According to the police, the incident happened around 2.40 pm on Saturday when Kashif and some boys in the area had an altercation and a scuffle in Gali no 5.

    The police further said that Kashif sustained two deep penetrating injuries on his chest. He was attacked by a sharpened pointed tip screwdriver, which was recovered from the incident spot, the police said.
    Kashif was immediately rushed to Jag Pravesh Hospital in Delhi where he succumbed to his injuries.
    The police have registered a case of murder and both accused have been apprehended. Since both are minors, they will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board today, the police added.
    Further investigation on the matter is underway.

    —ANI

