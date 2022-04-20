Youth stabbed to death during argument over making masks

New Delhi: A 17-year-old youth was killed allegedly by some acquaintances following a quarrel over making masks in southeast Delhi''s Govindpuri on Monday, police said.

The matter was reported to the police at around 1.30 pm, they said.

The deceased was identified as Salman, police said, adding that the main accused Afsar has been arrested in the case while efforts are being made to nab the others.

According to police, a quarrel took place between two parties at a factory in Tughlaqabad Extension area in which Salman was injured. He was taken to Mazidia Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

"During enquiry, the victim''s father Qamar told police that he was making masks for one Mumtaz for the last one week at the rate of Rs 10 per mask. However, since a few days, Mumtaz was not taking masks from him. When he asked the reason for the same, Mumtaz told him that he was getting masks prepared at the rate of Rs 9 per mask from one Akhtar, who has a factory at Gali No. 20. Tughlaqabad Extension," said RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

One Afsar, a resident of Tughlaqabad reached the factory and a heated argument took place over making masks and a scuffle broke out between Salman and Afsar, the DCP said.

"Meanwhile, Akhtar and his two sons closed the door due to which Salman got trapped inside the room of the factory. Suddenly, Afsar picked up a pair of scissors and stabbed Salman on his neck two-three times," he said.

Investigation revealed that it was Afsar who had introduced Mumtaz to Akhtar for making masks and they had an argument with Qamar over the same, he added.

A case has been registered at Govindpuri police station against Afsar (28), Akhtar (61) and his son Gulam Mohammed (29) and a juvenile, police said. PTI