Youth stabbed by neighbour in Delhi

New Delhi: A 20-year-old youth was stabbed to death by his neighbour following a quarrel in Delhi's Brijpuri area, according to a police official.

The official claims that Rahul and his cousin Sonu (19), both from D-Block in Brijpuri, went out for ice cream after dinner on Friday night near Shibban School at around 10p.m.

"One Mohd Zaid (20), also a resident of the same locality, started an argument with Rahul over a petty issue. Zaid stabbed Rahul in the lower abdomen portion, while Sonu also sustained injuries on his arms," said the official, adding a case has been registered at Dayalpur police station.

"A manhunt is underway to nab Zaid, who is currently absconding."—Inputs from Agencies