Youth should take up innovation in large scale: Prakash Javadekar

Hubballi : Union Minister for Human Resources Prakash Javadekar today said that since India is fast advancing in digitalization and other sectors, participation of youngsters in large scale has become a necessity and they need to innovate and invest in novel way to make the country on par with other advanced nations. Addressing, on video conference from Delhi, the participants in grand finale of Hackathon a most novel innovative system enunciated and conceptualized dream by Prime Minister Narendra Modi held at BVB College of Engineering and Technology here, he called upon the young educated youths to actively take part in 36 hour marathon session to find digital solutions to the problems posed by government of India, Ministries and departments. He said that Hackathon has been one of the biggest events in the whole of the world wherein 10000 youths are participating in this startup program. He said that Hackathon as a concept is new to India and AICTE has arranged 26 awareness workshops across the country to sensitize the students about Smart India and these workshops have helped to connect students with problems of our nation. The Minister hoped that with the novel concept coming true New India will definitely come true and our nation will stand glaring in the map of the world. Lighting lamp for the grand finale of Hackathon in Hubballi, Member of Parliament Pralhad Joshi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a new challenge to the youths of this nation to open their mind to innovation and investment and thus help startup India project. Ayush Ministry has proposed 15 problems and they have received 125 problems and it has shortlisted to 39. Number of youngsters participating in grand finale at Hubballi Nodal center has been 271. Event will take place today and tomorrow. Selected candidates have an opportunity to take part in NASSCOM's Startup program.







--UNI