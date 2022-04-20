Youth Parliament For The Young And Thriving

Roorkee: Nehru Youth Centre of Haridwar, located in Buggawala organized a Youth Parliament workshop for law students in Paradise Academy, Budhwa Shaheed village, Roorkee. Nav Prabhat, a development organization also contributed in organizing the program. Dinesh Upadhyay (youth coordination committee) attended the program as chief guest along with Jayant Singh as co-guest, who are well known for their work in motivating the youth towards nation building, technology and digitization, sports, culture, cleanliness and hygiene, and against mal-nutrition for a long and successful period of 15-35 years. The program was inaugurated by Dr. Jayaswant Singh Chauhan while Dharam Singh Rathore headed it. Dr. V. S. Malik, Sanjay Saini, Subhash Chandra Rathore, and Adesh Sharma enlightened everyone by sharing their views. On this occasion Kawar Singh, Bina Saini, Shakir Hussain, Rina, Pankaj Chauhan, Sarbjeet Singh were present along with 86 young men and women from 15 different villages.





