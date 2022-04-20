Youth Olympic Medal Winning Wrestler Simran Awaits Prize Money to Start Training

New Delhi: 2018 Youth Olympics silver medal winning wrestler Simran is yet to receive the prize money that she claims was promised by Satyendra Jain, the Delhi Health Minister. Simran was one of nine silver-medallists from country at Buenos Aires 2018 in which the Indian contingent had also won two golds and one bronze.

In a video, Simran appealed to the Delhi government to provide her with the cash prize that was promised so that she can resume her training which has been halted because of financial problems.

"At the time Shri Satyender Jain had assured me that I would get a cash award from the government," says Simran in the video.

"But it has been two years and I have not got any help. I tried to make Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia aware of this but I am yet to get a reply to my emails.

"Because of my poor financial situation, I am not able to practice regularly. I appeal to the Delhi government to release my cash prize according to the sports quota so that I can restart my practice."

Simran put on a dominant performance in Buenos Aires, topping her group after beating opponents from New Zealand, Moldova, Egypt and Mongolia. In the final she lost 6-11 to American reigning cade world champion Emily Shilson.

Simran has also won a gold, silver and bronze in the Asian Championships at the cadet level and a bronze at the 2017 cadet World Championships.







