Youth Killed As Electric Wire Falls Into Canal In UP

Etah: A youth was killed, whereas seven other kids were critically burnt, when an electric wire fell into a canal they were bathing in, at Jaithra area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday.

According to police sources, some minors were bathing in a canal at Phagnol town in Jaithra area, when an electric wire fell into the water and due to the current, resulted in the death of Udal (15).

Seven chidren were burnt in the mishap. Critically-injured Amit, Dinesh and Yogesh have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, they added. UNI