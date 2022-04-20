Youth injured at Anantnag encounter site succumbs

Srinagar: One person injured in a late explosion at an encounter site in South Kashmir's Anantnag district three days back, has succumbed to his injuries, officials said on Monday.

According to details Yaseen Ahmad Rather was injured when he visited the encounter site at Sirhama after the gunfight got over on Friday.





"The terrorists had lobbed three grenades. Two exploded while the third one could not be recovered from the debris. The injured person had found one from the debris and it exploded while he was fiddling with it," Anantnag SSP Sandeep Choudhary told IANS.

He was critically injured and moved to a hospital in Srinagar.

Two LeT terrorists were killed in the encounter on Friday.

—IANS