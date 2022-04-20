Youth Held For Raping Girl In UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Kabir Nagar: A girl was allegedly raped by a youth in the middle of a wedding in the Khalilabad Kotwali area in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police sources said on Wednesday.

The victim has been admitted to the district hospital in a critical state, while the accused has been handed over to police. According to Circle Officer (Sadar) Ramesh Kumar, a wedding procession had gone to the Khalilabad police station area's gram Dhamaicha from a village situated in the district's Mehndawal area on Tuesday night.

In the middle of the wedding festivities, a youth Rachit aka Aditya allegedly took the victim to an isolated spot and outraged her modesty. Due to excessive bleeding, the girl became unconscious while the accused fled the spot. Meanwhile, the family of the victim started looking for her and found her in a dishevelled state. She was somehow brought back to consciousness after which she identified the accused and narrated her plight.

According to the CO, the accused has been arrested and a case registered against him. UNI