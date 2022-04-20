Youth Held For Posting Modi's Minute-To-Minute Programme

Varanasi: A young man has been arrested here for posting on Facebook the minute-to-minute programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his parliamentary constituency, an official said on Wednesday.

Anup Pandey was arrested after the Special Protection Group (SPG), which guards the Prime Minister, lodged a complaint with the Uttar Pradesh government.

The SPG protested against the leak of the detailed programme which eventually found way to the social media.

Pandey's father is a retired Ayurvedic government practitioner and his family told the police that he worked for the Prime Minister's social media team two years back but returned to Varanasi due to poor health. Pandey is one of the 1,932 people followed by Modi on Twitter. Pandey has posted a picture shaking hands with Modi on July 2, 2015.