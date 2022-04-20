Youth drops charges against actor Suriya

Chennai: The charges against Tamil actor Suriya for allegedly assaulting a 21-year old, Prem Kumar, have been dropped after the complainant withdrew the case. On Monday, Prem Kumar claimed that the "Singam" star slapped him in a road rage while trying to support a woman whose car, he along with his friend rammed into from the rear end. "My friend and I were going to play football. We were going on my bike and the lady who was going ahead of us in her car applied sudden brakes and in an attempt to stop my bike, I rammed into the rear end of her car. Suriya, who happened to pass by that way, intervened and assaulted me," Prem Kumar had said in his complaint. On Tuesday, Prem Kumar dropped all the charges against the actor. Despite multiple attempts, Prem Kumar remained unavailable for comment.