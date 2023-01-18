Youth dragged 1.5 km by auto driver in Bihar's Saharsa.

Patna: The terrible hit-and-drag case in Delhi seemed to happen again in Bihar's Saharsa district on Tuesday night, when an auto driver hit a biker and then dragged him for one and a half kilometres , police said.

The victim's situation is considered to be critical, and the medical staff at Sadar hospital in Saharsa have stated that he suffered severe injuries to his right leg, and that they are considering amputating it in order to preserve his life.

Komal Kishor Singh, who is 25 years old, is the victim. He lives in Saharsa city, however on Tuesday he was on his way to his hometown of Hempur, located in the Navhatta police station of the district, when he was involved in a vehicle accident near Bihra Braham Asthan on the Agwanpur-Saharsa road.

Following nthe accident, Singh's leg got stuck in the auto, and the driver sped off to get away, dragging Singh for 1.5 km. The local villagers gave chase to the auto, but they failed and didn't catch the suspect.

The reckless driver finally stopped the auto, threw the victim to the side of the road, and ran away. The neighbours of the surrounding area made it there in time and rescued the victim.

Doctor Shivam Kumar of Sadar Hospital said: "The condition of the victim is critical. His right leg was badly damaged. The local police have been informed about the accident."—Inputs from Agencies