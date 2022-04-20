Youth Dies During Treatment, Family Creates Uproar In Hospital

Jaunpur: Family of a youth who died while undergoing treatment in the Sarpatahan area of this district, vandalised the hospital it accusing the doctor of negligence, police sources said on Friday.

According to sources here, Santosh Kumar (20), resident of Arsiya turn in Ramnagar situated in the Sarpatahan area had been admitted to a private hospital situated at the Shahganj by-pass 'tiraha' after he complained of ill health.

The family of Santosh said Dr Gyanchand Chitravanshi had started his treatment after diagnosing him with a snake bite and asked the family to deposit Rs 55,000. The family deposited Rs 40,000 while they later, in the evening, also paid Rs 23,000.

The family of the youth alleged that even after they deposited the full amount, the doctors refused to treat Santosh. Meanwhile, Santosh's condition started deteriorating and the family of the youth appealed the doctor brothers--Dr Gyanchand Chitravanshi and Premchand Chitravanshi to treat him.

However, due to the absence of treatment, the youth succumbed to his illness after some time and anguished over his death, the enraged family of Santosh created a ruckus while accusing the doctors of negligence and also vandalised the area. The hospital employees fled from the spot upon witnessing the tense situation. Upon receiving information, Circle Officer Ajay Kumar Srivastava reached the spot and assured the enraged family of the deceased. Premchand Gupta, father of Santosh has filed a written complaint to register a case against the doctors.

Further probe is on. UNI