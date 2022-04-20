Youth Congress raises slogans against Uttarakhand Govt near Assembly over unemployment

Dehradun: Some Youth Congress workers raised slogans against the Uttarakhand Government over the issue of unemployment in the State which led to clashes between the Youth Congress workers and Police on Monday, near the Vidhan Sabha.

The slogans were raised near the Assembly on the first day of Vidhan Sabha's Winter Session held yesterday.

Later, all the MLAs and veteran leaders of the Congress also joined the Youth Congress workers who were raising slogans against the state government near the Assembly.

The slogans were raised by Youth Congress President Srinivas Biwi, Congress State in-charge Devendra Yadav, state president Pritam Singh, former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Leader of Opposition Indira Hardesh and many other prominent leaders.

Congress state in-charge Devendra Yadav said that unemployment is continuously increasing in the state and the state government has failed to provide employment.

Congress state president Pritam Singh said, "Unemployment has reached a peak in the state, which is why Congress protested against the State Government."

The Congress leaders also demonstrated against the Cente's farm laws.

—ANI