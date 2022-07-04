Youth Booked For Raping Minor Girl In UP's Mathura

Mathura: A youth has been booked here for allegedly raping a minor girl and keeping her in confinement, police said on Monday.

The minor girl’s mother in her complaint alleged that the accused, Mausim Qureshi, and his family members kept her 15-year-old daughter in confinement and raped her, they said. The woman also alleged that an attempt was made to convert her daughter’s religion. She said whenever she went to Qureshi’s house to take her daughter, she was intimidated and chased away.

The woman also accused the local police of not taking any action and said the case was registered when she approached the senior superintendent of police. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Praveen Malik said the case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The DSP said, “The allegation of religious conversion has not been proved in the investigation so far. If this matter comes to the fore in further investigation, the relevant sections in the case will be added.” He said the girl has been sent for a medical examination and her statement will be recorded under Section 164 of the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

—PTI