Youth Booked For False Complaint In UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur: A youth was booked for giving false information against a 'Kotedar' on the mobile number of the District Magistrate at the Kerakat police station in this Uttar Pradesh district, the DM said on Thursday.

DM Dinesh Kumar Singh here said that on Wednesday he received a text message on his official CUG number on Whatsapp, accusing Kotedar Meera Devi of corruption in Kotedar distribution system in the Bhainsa village lying under the Chandvak police station area.

The message also alleged that while there were five members in a family, she is providing ration for only four members and she is refusing the needy by saying that it is an order from the administration. He said that after receiving the message, SDM Kerakat was sent to investigate the matter who reached the Bhainsa village one-and-half hours later. Upon reaching the spot, he found that distribution had not started as the software of the Kotedar's machine had got uninstalled. Although the machine had arrived at 1500 hrs, the distribution could not start due to server problem and the stock was found to be enough. Since distribution had not started by that time, the claim of giving lesser ration on the unit was found to be wrong.

Upon finding that the allegation was false, the DM directed the SDM to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the youth who sent the message, at the Kerakat Kotwali. During the preliminary investigation, it has been found that the youth, who sent the message, is in Mumbai but originally hails from the village itself. He sent the message from Mumbai. UNI