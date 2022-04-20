Youth Bobbitised, Hacked To Death In UP

Bahriach: In a bizarre incident, a 20-year-old was bobbitised and hacked to death a day after his wedding here, police said today.

Local police registered a case in this regard and is investigating the matter.

Noor Mohamed, hailing from Kathana Bandkhurd Makoliya hamlet of Chitaura under Dargah Sharief police station in Bahraich, married a girl of Bahnanpurwa Sardah locality of Chandangaon, also in Bahraich, last Sunday.

The marriage party returned home after their wedding on Monday afternoon.

The family members claimed that on Monday evening, Noor received a call on his mobile phone and left home informing the family members that he will be back soon.

However, as he did not return home till late at night, the family members tried to call him on his mobile phone but it was switched off.

The worried family members later contacted the local police but failed to trace him.

Reports said that the marriage celebration took a tragic turn when yesterday evening, someone informed that the body of Noor was seen lying near the railway track between Gonda-Mailani in Uchwa Purani locality.

The private parts of the victim was found chopped off and brutally hacked him to death.

While the family members claimed that they had no enmity with anyone who could kill the victim, local police suspected that it might be a case of love affair of the victim that led to his brutal killing. The body has been sent for postmortem and the police is trying to nab the killers by tracing his call records.