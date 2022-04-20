Youth Beaten In Court For Inter-Faith Marriage

Aligarh: In another fallout of the new anti-conversion law, a Muslim youth was allegedly abused and beaten inside the court premises in Aligarh where he had come with a girl, to get legally married.

The incident took place on Thursday and video clips of the incident have gone viral on social media.

In the video, the 21-year-old youth is seen being forcibly taken away by a bunch of policemen in an e-rickshaw.

In the other video, the girl is also seen being taken away by women constables as she shouts that she is an adult and wants to live with the youth. The girl, who is from another faith, had come from Chandigarh for the marriage while the youth, Sonu Malik, who is a local resident. Malik works in Ambala in Haryana. The couple was taken to the Civil Line police station Aligarh but no FIR had been registered till late Thursday.

Circle officer (CO) Anil Samaniya said, "The matter is under investigation."

The incident comes days after the new anti-conversion law came into force and the first arrest was made late Wednesday in another case in Bareilly. —IANS