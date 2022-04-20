Youth Attempts Suicide After Killing Girl In UP

Mathura: A girl was shot dead by a youth with whom she was involved in a love affair who later also tried to commit suicide himself in the Kotwali area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Ashok Kumar Meena said that Ravi Chahar (29) shot his 17-year-old girlfriend dead in the Hari Nagar colony. Later, he himself tried to commit suicide himself. He has been admitted to a private hospital where he is stated to be out of danger.

The girl's father Sanjeev Sharma has said that although Ravi is married, he proposed marriage to his daughter before shooting her. He also said that he rejected the proposal on the grounds that his daughter was still a minor.

He said that Ravi and the girl's brother were friends and hence, he frequently came to their house.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway. UNI