Youth Attempts Self-Immolation On Collectorate Premises

Bulandshahr: A youth attempted to immolate himself on the Collectorate premises in this district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

According to sources, the youth, a resident of Krishna Nagar has alleged that his brother was thrashed and killed some days back, but the police has not initiated any action as yet.

Some family members of the youth also created an uproar in the Collectorate premises. Meanwhile, the anguished youth tried to set himself afire after putting petrol. However, the policemen deployed at the scene stopped him and took the petrol bottle away from his reach. Further probe is on. UNI