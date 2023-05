Jammu: A youth was arrested with arms and ammunition from Jammu city on Friday, police sources said.

Sources said the youth identified as Riyaz Ahmad belongs to the Qazigund area of Kashmir's Kulgam district.

He was found carrying one pistol and some live ammunition in the Narwal area of Jammu city.

"The youth has been detained for questioning. Further details are awaited", sources said.

