Youth arrested on theft charges wanted to keep 7 girlfriends happy

Things did not go according to plans for a 26-year old youth this Valentine�s day as the Maharashtra police took custody of him for allegedly committing theft and burglary for pleasing his seven girlfriends. According to Buldhana police, the youth named Om Prakash Ragnath Khandave had seven girlfriends and he wished to keep all of the �happy� at the same time for which he indulged in petty crimes. The police further added that the accused have been found involved in nine burglary cases and is believed to be an alcoholic and a spendthrift, who dreams of living a luxurious life. Police said that during the interrogation it came out clear that Omprakash wanted to lead a super-rich life and whenever he travelled he made sure that he got the AC coach in the trains. Police have till now recovered 17 mobile phones and liquid cash worth Rs. 4.5 lakh ($.45 million) from him. The police have also received confirmation that people have lodged complaints against Omprakash in several states including Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The arrest of the highly romantic bugler was masterminded by a team of police officers headed by ACP Somnath Waghchoure and currently Omprakash is under police custody till February 17. A jewellery owner to whom Omprakash sells all the gold ornaments that he steels have also been arrested by the police from Wardha. Interestingly, one of his girlfriends is a class 12 student for whom he recently gifted a costly present. Police have also questioned her. �Dileep Thekkethil