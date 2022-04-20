Youth's Body Recovered With Female Clothes, Ornaments In UP

Bareilly: The body of a salesman, who was missing since the past three days, was recovered inside bushes on the side of a National Highway in the Faridpur police station area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday.

Incidentally, the youth had women's clothes and jewellery on his body.

Police here said that the body was found lying inside the bushes near a flour mill situated at the Jed village in the Faridpur area. Police suspect that the youth, identified as Pappu, could have been murdered and the situation would be clearer following the autopsy report.

Police further said that more details would be ascertained after information regarding who Pappu was travelling with and the person who gave the information about his body would be unearthed.

Bareilly SP (Rural) Sansar Singh said that the presence of a female's clothes on Pappu's body has complicated the case. Pappu used to sell clothes in the village and had left home with an acquaintance, three days back. Further investigation was underway, police added. UNI