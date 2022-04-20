Your 20 min workout module to follow at home

New Delhi: Fitness freaks who are unable to hit the gym due to the nationwide lockdown, need not worry. Here is a 20-minute HRX Workout module which can help you prevent that extra kilo that you might put on during this lazy period of sitting at home and doing absolutely nothing.

And the best part about the module is that it suits all body types and hence can be followed without any hesitation.

Read on...

Beast hold - Get down on all fours, arms in line with shoulders, quadriceps in line with the hips and knees just off the ground; hold that position. It activates your core and quadriceps.

Crab reach -Sit on the ground, feet flat and hands close to the butt. Raise your hips just off the ground, as much as possible, so you form a table-like position. Lift the right hand off the ground, twist your torso and point towards the left side. Do this on the other side. This strengthens the posterior chain: the lower back, glutes and hamstrings.

Alternating front step - Get into the beast hold. Put your right foot forward, in line with the hands, while lifting the right hand off the ground and stretching it forward. Do this on the other side. It improves the mobility of the hip flexor muscles.

Deadbug - Lie on the ground, legs off the ground, knees at a 90-degree angle and hands raised towards the ceiling. Lower the right arm backwards, keeping it close to the ears, while extending the left leg at the same time. Keep alternating between opposite limbs. One of the best core activating movements, it teaches people how to brace the core muscles in complicated movements and lengthens the abdominal muscles.

Strict press - Stand with feet in line with the hips. Place a barbell on the shoulders, raising the elbow up to create a ''rack'' for it. Press the bar up totally, extending the elbow, activating the shoulder. Keep repeating. This strengthens shoulders and also engages the abdominal muscles.

Jumping jacks - Stand straight, feet comfortably apart, and hands by your side. Jump out with your feet landing wider than your shoulders and swing your arms overhead at the same time. Jump back to start position and repeat.

