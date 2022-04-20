Youngsters can create a new normal in America: Obama

Washington: As he readies to hit the campaign trail for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, former US President Barack Obama urged the country's youth to vote in the November 3 election, as their "generation can be the one that creates a new normal in America".

In a video posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Obama said: "one of the most inspiring things about this year has been to see so many young Americans fired up, organizing, marching and fighting for change.

"Your generation can be the one that creates a new normal in America. One that's fairer, where the system treats everybody equally and gives everybody opportunity.

"We can come out of this moment stronger than before."

The video came a day before Obama's appearance at a Philadelphia event as part of the campaign trail for Biden, who was his Vice President from January 20, 2009 to January 20, 2017.

In Tuesday's vide, Obama said about Biden that he him "better than almost anybody", CNN reported.

"I trust him to be a great President. He's different. He's on the right side of the issues.

"He'll get the job done. And Joe and Kamala will want you to keep pushing them to get the job done," the former leader added.

According to Democratic Party sources, the former President is also expected to travel to other key battleground states ahead of the November 3 election.

During the Democratic National Convention in August, Obama spoke live from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia in support of his former Vice President.

Meanwhile, latest polls have revealed that Biden had a comfortable lead against President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state.

A Monmouth University poll out earlier this month showed that 54 per cent of registered voters preferred Biden over 42 per cent who backed Trump.

The state had swung in Trump's favour in the 2016 presidential election, giving him 48.18 per cent of the votes against his then Democratic rival Hillary Clinton's 47.46 per cent.

