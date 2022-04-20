Youngster Drowns In Gaula River

Haldwani: A youngster has drowned in the Gaula river, yesterday afternoon. His friend who tried to save him, was barely pulled out from deep waters. The youngster's mother has blamed his son's friend for his death. The Kathgodam police says that the matter is under investigation.

Manish Mehra (18), a resident of Rampur Road son of Bhim Singh works in a jewellery shop in Haldwani. The day, being an off day, he went to have a bath at the Gaula Barrage in Kathgodam along with his friend Krishna Colony resident, Rishab Jaiswal. According to Rishabh, both were sitting near the barrage when Manish took off his clothes and insisted on swimming in the deep water areas of the barrage. Rishabh said that none of the two knew swimming, and when Manish started drowning in deep water, Rishabh raised an alarm and jumped into the barrage in an effort to save him. But since none of them knew swimming, both started to drown. Meanwhile, people present there were able to rescue Rishabh. SI Kundan Routela along with the police force reached the spot and with the help of locals pulled out Manish. The police took him to a private hospital in Nainital Road, where doctors declared him dead. Meanwhile, the mother and younger sister of Manish reached the hospital and accused Rishabh for the death. Manish was the eldest of two brothers and one sister.