Young Singer From Dehradun Crosses Million Views On YouTube

Dehradun: A young singer and Rapper, Shivam sadana from Dehradun has crossed million views on his songs on his youtube channel "Shivam sadana". Shivam did his schooling from The Indian Public School, Rajawala. He also writes lyrics for his songs. His songs, in Punjabi and Hindi languages, are quite popular on music apps like Jio, Saavn and Gaana.com as well as on social media platforms like YouTube. Chal Humsafar was his first Hindi song, released by T-Series. Today, two of his Punjabi songs Paave Gucci and Kaint Teri Nazran have together garnered more than 1 million( more than 12 lakh views) views on YouTube. Shivam's music is an amalgamation of both pop and hip-hop, interspersed with EDM urban beats.

Speaking about his outlook as an artist, Shivam says, "I want to grow as an independent artist and die as an independent artist." His focus on writing is tremendous. In fact, he advises, "Young singers should start their own channel and become a writer too because we become an artist when we start writing. Being an artist is all about being original in your content instead of copying someone else's style or songs." Shivam is getting famous by the name "Shehensha" as a rapper.