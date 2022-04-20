Young scientists should work on low-cost technology for water management: Shekhawat

New Delhi: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday called upon young scientists to work on low-cost technologies for water management.

Speaking on water management at the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020, Shekhawat said there is no shortage of water in the country and there are many countries in the world where there is less rainfall than India.

But with the use of modern technology, they are better in terms of water, he said.

"Young scientists should work on low-cost technology for water management. I give assignments to young scientists and experts to work towards ensuring water prosperity in New India," Shekhawat said.

At present, technologies adopted by the Water Department has put India on the path of water prosperity, he said.

Shekhawat said this is the first time that a water session has been included in IISF. —PTI