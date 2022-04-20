Young psychologists' annual meet held at JGU

Sonipat: The First International Association of Young Psychologists'' Conference was inaugurated on Thursday under the aegis of the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS), at O.P Jindal Global University with a view to provide a platform for the exchange of newly emerging perspectives in the field of behavioural sciences and contribute to the advancement of the field globally.

"This is the first such conference to be held will focus on the advancement of knowledge and research in the field of Psychology and encourage young psychology professionals to cultivate a multi-disciplinary approach in behavioural sciences through innovation, scholarship and clinical care," said Prof. (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni Principal Director Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS).

"More than 1000 scholars, academics and psychologists are expected to participate in the first annual conference of the association," he added.

"I would like to congratulate the Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) and in particular, Professor (Dr) Sanjeev P. Sahni for taking a leadership role in organising this conference on Emerging Trends in Behavioural Sciences under the aegis of the International Association of Young Psychologists (IAYP).

JIBS is a multidisciplinary research institute that focusses its work on teaching, research, experiential learning, containing education, advocacy and community engagement. The objective of JIBS is manifold: not just to focus on issues related to psychological well-being of people but to benefit teachers and students of psychology to grow into well informed practitioners and critical thinkers and apply their knowledge for community support, educational growth and research outcomes. The conference, which is the first such international initiative from JIBS will help establish the institutional framework for pursuing scholarship, research and advocacy," said Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University.

Nearly 50 scholars will be presenting their work on themes like Psycho-social Safety, Parental Role and Child Development, Understanding Identity, Psychological Distress: Coping with Difficult Times, Psychological Competencies among Diverse Professions, Developmental Trajectories of Adolescence etc.

The keynote addresses were delivered by Prof. P. Jeychandran and Prof. G.P. Thakur and (Prof.) Dr. Sanjeev P. Sahni. Prof. G.P. Thakur is Hon. Director, Centre for Advanced Research on Development & Change. Prof. P. Jeychandran is Director, Vijay Human Services, Chennai, Founder SPASTN, Founder and Consultant - Madhuram Narayanan Centre for Exceptional Children member.

"The aim of the conference is to train young psychologists to expand interdisciplinary research between behavioural sciences and other allied disciplines and to also establish and maintain liaison with other National and International Associations for academic and professional growth of young psychologists," said Dr Sanjeev P. Sahni.

The delegates discussed and addressed a range of key issues in psychology ranging from cognitive neurosciences, psychological testing, child and adolescent issues, parental role in child development to understanding identity, dealing with distress, interpersonal relationships and future directions in the field of psychology.

The International Association of Young Psychologists (IAYP)- a professional organisation dedicated to the advancement of knowledge and research in Psychology- includes practitioners, and researchers who promote quality training for research and practice in psychology and to cultivate a research-based training attitude in young psychologists for growth of psychology as a science and profession.

--IANS