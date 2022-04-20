Young man beaten to death after scuffle in Delhi

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of miscreants after an altercation in West Delhi's Khyala, police said on Sunday.

Police said Satender, 27, of Janata Colony in Shivaji Vihar and his friends Nitin, 26, and Pardeep, 27, had an altercation with one Vicky, 26 around 1.30 am on Sunday near the Andh Vidyalaya in Raghubir Nagar here.

Vicky and his accomplices assaulted Satender, who sustained serious injuries and was taken to GGS Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A PCR call was made about the fight, following which the hospital also informed police around 3.38 am that Satender had died.

"A case of murder has been registered. The police is looking into the motive behind the crime," said Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Delhi.

