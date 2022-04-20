Young Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja is no more

Bengaluru: Popular Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died at a private hospital here following a cardiac arrest, an official said on Sunday. He was 39.

"Sarja was brought to our hospital (Apollo Specialty) around 3.30 p.m. in an unresponsive state. Attempts to revive him failed and was declared dead by the doctors," the official told IANS here.

Beginning his career in 2009 with "Vayupatra", Sarja acted in 22 sandalwood films, including "Shivarjuna", which was released weeks before the Covid-19 induced lockdown was enforced on March 25 and theatres have been shut since then.

Sarja married Kannada actress Meghana Raj in 2018. She is the daughter of Pramila Joshai and Sundar Raj.

Sarja is also nephew of famous multilingual South Indian actor Arjun Sarja.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa mourned Sarja''s death and expressed condolences to his bereaved family.

