Young Indians (Yi) Dehradun Chapter Organized An Awareness Drive For Organ Donation In Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): Young Indian (Yi) Dehradun Chapter organized an awareness drive for Organ Donation in Dehradun on Sunday, 29th Nov 2020. The activity was conducted under Gift an Organ Vertical of the Yi. As an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), a non-government, not-for-profit, industry led and industry managed organization playing a proactive role in India's development process. Formed in the year 2002, Young Indians (Yi) provides a platform for young Indians to work towards realizing a dream of a developed nation. Young Indians (Yi) Dehradun Chapter was launched on 7th August 2020 and has gained good traction in Uttarakhand with a growing membership of 29+ active members as on date.

Organ donation in India is associated with various myths and religious beliefs yet as many as 10340+ organs being donated across India as per National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organization, GoI (NOTTO). It is said that One Donor can save upto 8 Lives and Change 9 lives. Young Indians (Yi) Dehradun Chapter felt the need for creating awareness on this issue and organized a fun linked A Car Treasure Hunt: Explore the Town Race - an App based Contactless, Clue Car Rally to sensitize people on this issue keeping in mind the current social distancing norms as per MHA, GoI and Government of Uttarakhand.

Mr Ashok K Windlass, Chairman CII Uttarakhand State Council and Managing Director, Windlas Biotech & Mr Vipul Dawar, Vice Chairman, CII Uttarakhand State Council and Managing Director, Indo German Brakes Pvt Ltd flagged off the rally from Rajpur Road, Dehradun on Sunday morning. Mr Windlass appreciated the initiative taken by Yi and urged to conduct more of such awareness session for mass sensitization.

Mr Rahul Singhal, Chair, Young Indians (Yi) Dehradun Chapter shared that the objective of this activity it to make people aware of the myths surrounded by Organ Donation. He shared this as a Nobel activity for the benefit of the community. He added that presently in Uttarakhand only Eye as an organ can be donated as per the State's norms. He indicated for an intervention for easing out norms of organ donation (on individual's wish basis) for the benefit of community.

During the concluding ceremony Dr Sanjoy Das, Professor & Head, Department of Forensic Medicine, & Deputy Medical Superintendent, Swami Rama Himalayan University (SHRU), (Jolly Grant) Dehradun addressed participants on related taboos.

Mr Harshit Gupta, Co-Chair, Young Indians (Yi) Dehradun Chapter with chapter members and select invitee participants were present on the occasion. Participants apprised Young Indians (Yi) for their initiative of conducting an App based Contactless, Clue Car Rally for raising awareness on Organ Donation and many showed their interest to join Yi in Dehradun.