Young Girl Traps Leopard Inside House

Ghaziabad: A young girl trapped a leopard inside her house here and then escaped, shortly after the animal had attacked and wounded two people on the streets.

The Forest Department captured the leopard on Friday morning.

Police said it all began at about 9.30 p.m. on Thursday when the leopard walked into a weekly market, triggering panic. It first attacked a boy, Akash, and a man, Bittoo, 32.

Attracted by a cow, the leopard later barged into a house whose owner's daughter, Preeti, was then alone.

As it entered her room, the girl hastily bolted the door from within, preventing its exit, and then, equally quickly, scaled the stairs to the first floor and bolted the door from the outside.

On being summoned by Superintendent of Police Salman Taj Patil and Additional District Magistrate Preeti Jaiswal, forest officials reached the house with a cage from Meerut early on Friday.

The animal was tranquilized and sent to a shelter centre.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Nidhi Kesarwani said Preeti's name would be recommended for a bravery award.

The injured Akash and Bittoo were in a Delhi hospital and said to be in stable condition.