Young Generation Can Play 'Best' Role In Making UP 'Best' State: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that Uttar Pradesh being the youngest state with highest ratio of young population and with the participation of the youths in development of the state, UP can emerge as 'best' state of the country.

"Youths who are filled with energy and talent should reach the zenith in every field. Encouragement and educational institutions have an important role to play in this regard," he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing children, parents and teachers at an event to felicitate meritorious students here.

The Chief Minister said about two-and-a-half years ago when we came to power, there was an atmosphere of chaos and corruption and people had come to terms with the fact that nothing was going to change, but the transformation that took place in different areas during this period was due to the efficient leadership of the Prime Minister.

"Miraculous changes have taken place in the field of education. Earlier, the examinations and process of declaring results of various boards used to take five months. But now, this entire process gets completed in a month, that too with complete transparency and integrity," the CM further said. The CM stated that academic sessions were also regularised in higher and professional studies.

He advised the students to not to be afraid of competition and to accept the challenges. "Every failure carries a message of success," he further stated.

"After the failure, analyse your shortcomings and prepare with planning and diligence, and you will surely achieve success. If you are successful, still try to achieve even more," he asserted.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also honoured the meritorious students. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said teachers should become the role models for their students in terms of their behaviour.

He added, "Study well for better results, and keep learning continuously. Even if you get an opportunity to learn something new from children, then go ahead."

State ministers Shrikant Sharma, Mahendra Singh, Suresh Rana, Brijesh Pathak, Ashutosh Tandon, meritorious children from across the state, their parents and teachers were present on the occasion. UNI