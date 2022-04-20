Young couple shot at by family member

Muzaffarnagar: A 17-year-old girl and her alleged lover were shot at in Pipalheda village under the Khatoli police in Muzaffarnagar.

The accused in the case is a cousin of the girl, who was opposed to their relationship. He has been arrested.

The girl and her 18-year-old lover have been admitted shifted to a hospital in a serious condition on Saturday evening after the incident took place.

SHO H.N. Singh said the young couple belonged to different castes which led to opposition from their families.

