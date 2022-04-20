You will be surprised to see Rajnikanth in R Madhavan�s Saala Khadoos!

Mumbai:Omg Really??? Is Rajnikanth really a part of Saala Khadoos? Read on to find out the full story� The last time Rajinikanth was seen in a special appearance, he was seen in a robot avatar in RA.One. Now, the South superstar will be seen in another cameo in Saala Khadoos. However, the actor hasn�t shot for this role. How�s that possible? The introductory scene shows Madhavan witnessing Rajinikanth�s omnipresence in Chennai. Chennai being Rajinikanth�s hometown, it has the actor�s images painted across town and that has been highlighted in the film. While an entire sequence has been dedicated to Rajini, it is a cameo of sorts whereby the actor himself is unaware of being featured in the film. The scene is where Madhavan is introduced to the city of Chennai. Says director Sudha Kongara, �Maddy�s character Adi is very arrogant, bordering on rude and has a lot of attitude. He�s banished to a place which has boxing of very pathetic standards. I wanted to establish that he may be full of attitude, but the territory he�s stepping into is even more steeped in crazy attitude. Rajini mania, the worship of Rajini and politics and politicians is what I have used in the title song to show Adi�s entry into Chennai. Even he�s speechless at what he sees of this new culture. The collage of images he sees, from Rajini fervour, to political mania to the irreverence of the slum kids, is Chennai in a nutshell. And there�s no better icon than Rajini to say welcome to namma Chennai or Tamil Nadu.